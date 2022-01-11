EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott received an endorsement for his re-election campaign during his visit to Edinburg Monday, January 10. This is as the Governor vows to continue efforts to protect the border.

“He puts it as necessary for Texas first, he is doing what the federal government has refused to do, and for that, I am extremely grateful. For those reasons, I am very proud to announce that we are endorsing Governor Abbott in his re-election bid,” said Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council

The Governor said this endorsement is an important one for his campaign and blames the Biden Administration for the problems along the border.

“The chaos and crisis at the border caused by the Biden Administration’s open border policy makes the border one of the most important issues facing Texas at this time,” said Gov. Abbott.

It’s a point of view, the President of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) Brandon Judd said is the same problem he faces with Abbott’s opponent, Beto O’Rourke.

“In contrast to Beto O’Rourke to Governor Abbott there’s great concern simply because his track record also speaks for itself and has been an open borders advocate in the past,” said Judd.

The Governor said the state has taken matters into its own hand by stepping up and enforcing immigration laws, as well as, building its own border wall and passing bills to stop human smuggling.

“In addition to signing those laws with the budget that we have. I have deployed both the Texas National Guard as well as the Texas department of national safety to secure the border,” said Gov. Abbott.

Judd hopes if Abbott is re-elected- he will continue sending help to agents along the border.

“What I am hoping he is going to continue to do, is he is going to continue to implore the resources that are necessary to fill those gaps and cover what we just can’t cover.” Judd goes on to say, “he’s going to go after fentanyl, that he is going to go after the criminality that exists on the border.”

The primary election for the Texas Governor seat will take place on March 1, 2022. The general election will take place on November 8, 2022.