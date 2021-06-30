3 migrant men allegedly break into Texas home and steal guns and ammunition

United States Border Patrol agents encountered three undocumented non citizens armed with firearms they had obtained after burglarizing a ranch house in Hudspeth County, Texas. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A small group of undocumented migrants on Tuesday allegedly burglarized a Hudspeth County home and stole, among other things, two loaded handguns and ammunition, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

U.S. Border Patrol agent from the Big Bend Sector’s Sierra Blanca Station responded to the home in Sierra Blanca, Texas, and encountered the three migrant men.

Agents said they searched the men and found two loaded handguns, ammunition, food, and clothing, but not before securing the area.

Photos released by CBP show three males, two of whom appear to be holding handguns.

“Through extensive training, our Border Patrol Agents are always prepared and ready to respond to various scenarios. Without hesitation, these agents responded to the ranch house and safely secured the location, the stolen weapons and the undocumented non-citizens,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin stated.

The migrants, however, were taken into the custody of the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release. A sheriff’s lieutenant confirmed that they remained in custody on Wednesday and face theft and trespassing charges.

“With the presence of weapons in the wrong hands, this situation could have turned violent. Fortunately, our agents were able to control the encounter and bring it to a peaceful resolution,” McGoffin said.