Deep freeze disrupts some operations at international bridges and ports in South Texas

A truck is seen crossing southbound on April 3, 2020, at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in South Texas. Inclement freezing weather on Sunday night forced the bridge to close early. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report file photo)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The frigid wintry weather blast that struck South Texas on Sunday and Monday has caused early closures and temporary closures of some international bridges leading into Mexico, federal officials told Border Report.

Northbound traffic at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge shut down around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

In Brownsville, bridge traffic at Veterans International Bridge didn’t open until 10 a.m. Monday morning, an official with U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Border Report. And the Free Trade Bridge at Los Indios also opened late around 11 a.m.

The official said the inclement weather, however, did not prevent CBP officers from processing travelers allowed to cross who are deemed “essential workers.

“CBP remained operational and ready throughout,” the CBP official said

Temperatures were expected to drop into the teens on Monday night and a hard freeze is predicted for much of the Rio Grande Valley. This is the first time in a decade that the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for this part of South Texas.

Extreme conditions began moving into the region this weekend. U.S. Border Patrol agents reported helping a migrant mother who gave birth on the banks of the Rio Grande near the town of Mission in 30-degree temperatures.