EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A single flower could potentially ruin Valentine’s Day for lovers in the Borderland, and that is why agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection are busy tapping and shaking bouquets to make sure they are free of insects, pests and diseases.

During the first two weeks of February, border officers begin seeing an increase in personal and commercial importations of Valentine’s Day flowers that could be carrying pests that could harm the agricultural and floral industries of the United States, officials say.

This includes commercial shipments arriving at area ports of entry as well as individual bouquets and arrangements being transported by individuals,” said Hector Mancha, CBP Director of Field Operations in El Paso. “Our ever-vigilant CBP agriculture specialists are carefully inspecting all floral shipments to be certain that they are free from insects, pests or disease.”

Some flowers and plant materials commonly found in floral arrangements themselves are prohibited or restricted altogether, including chrysanthemums and choisya ternata, a floral filler, due to pest risk.

“The public can help by declaring all floral items they are importing,” Mancha said.

CBP suggests that anyone who plans to import flowers and plants from Mexico also advise their florist that the arrangements are destined for U.S. delivery.

A CBP Agriculture Specialist inspects a shipment of flowers

With Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Easter, CBP says the agricultural specialists inspect millions of stems every year. But a single dangerous pest could cause millions of dollars of damage to U.S. crops. In January alone, CBP officers inspected more than 382,000 shipments of cut flowers from Europe, Africa and South America, intercepting 628 significant pests of varying species.

How to avoid penalties: