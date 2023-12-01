SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Tijuana needs more medical centers that treat people with HIV, according to Edoardo Rodríguez, assistant director of the city’s office of diversity and inclusion.

Rodríguez says there’s only one facility available, but at least three more are badly needed.

He also stated civic groups are the only ones providing HIV testing as a way to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The state’s health care system needs to adopt a program, it can’t be just one site where people can get tested, we need more sites to accommodate everyone,” said Rodríguez “Private groups offer awareness programs, medical help and shelter something the state should be doing for our community.”

According to Rodríguez, the city is starting to visit shelters and other points around Tijuana offering HIV, tuberculosis and hepatitis testing in honor of World AIDS Day.

“In many instances, people don’t get tested out of fear they’ll test positive, and the stigma attached to it, there’s also a lot of ignorance out there,” said Rodríguez. “And having tested negative one time doesn’t mean that in the future you won’t get infected.”