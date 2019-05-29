15th tornado confirmed in Memorial Day tornado outbreak

Breaking News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
14 tornadoes_1559254317351.jpg.jpg

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service confirmed several more tornadoes on Wednesday that struck the Miami Valley on Memorial Day.

The NWS said the survey is still ongoing and the final assessment, including results of the survey, is expected to be released “at a later time.”

NWS has confirmed 15 tornadoes across the region:

  • EF-4 across much of Montgomery County, including Trotwood
  • EF-3 across Beavercreek 
  • EF-2 in northeastern Montgomery County, south of Vandalia
  • EF-0 in Miami/Montgomery counties near Phillipsburg
  • EF-3 in Celina
  • EF-1 in New Madison
  • EF-3 in West Milton
  • EF-1 west of Wapakoneta in Auglaize County
  • EF-0 near Waynesfield in eastern Auglaize County
  • EF-1 northeast of Jamestown in Greene and Fayette Counties
  • EF-0 northeast of Jamestown in Greene and Fayette Counties
  • EF-1 south of Hollansburg in southwestern Darke County
  • EF-0 in Miami County south of Troy
  • EF-0 in Miami County in Elizabeth Township
  • EF-0 near Uniopolis in Auglaize County

2 NEWS and WDTN.com continue to cover the tornado outbreak. You can find all the coverage of the tornadoes that struck the Miami Valley in our special web section here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 65°

Thursday

92° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 92° 65°

Friday

94° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 94° 70°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

97° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 97° 75°

Monday

98° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 98° 75°

Tuesday

98° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 98° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

85°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

11 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

12 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

1 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

2 AM
Clear
1%
71°

68°

3 AM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
2%
67°

67°

5 AM
Clear
2%
67°

66°

6 AM
Clear
3%
66°

66°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
66°

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests