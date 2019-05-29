15th tornado confirmed in Memorial Day tornado outbreak

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service confirmed several more tornadoes on Wednesday that struck the Miami Valley on Memorial Day.

The NWS said the survey is still ongoing and the final assessment, including results of the survey, is expected to be released “at a later time.”

NWS has confirmed 15 tornadoes across the region:

EF-4 across much of Montgomery County, including Trotwood

EF-3 across Beavercreek

EF-2 in northeastern Montgomery County, south of Vandalia

EF-0 in Miami/Montgomery counties near Phillipsburg

EF-3 in Celina

EF-1 in New Madison

EF-3 in West Milton

EF-1 west of Wapakoneta in Auglaize County

EF-0 near Waynesfield in eastern Auglaize County

EF-1 northeast of Jamestown in Greene and Fayette Counties

EF-0 northeast of Jamestown in Greene and Fayette Counties

EF-1 south of Hollansburg in southwestern Darke County

EF-0 in Miami County south of Troy

EF-0 in Miami County in Elizabeth Township

EF-0 near Uniopolis in Auglaize County

