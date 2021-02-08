3 more Baylor Men’s Basketball games postponed

Baylor Athletics announced Monday that three men’s basketball games have been postponed due to the Big 12 Conference’s guidelines.

Baylor’s games against Texas Tech on Feb. 13th and West Virginia on Feb. 15th and 18th will need to be rescheduled.

This follows the #2 ranked teams postponed games against TCU, which was supposed to happen on Feb. 6th and Oklahoma, originally scheduled for Wednesday.

Baylor currently has a record of 17-0, including a 9-0 record in Big 12 Conference Play. The teams last game ended with a win over #6 Texas, 83-69.