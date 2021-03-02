Amber Alert issued for Itasca teenager

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for 15-year-old Lori Johnson. She has been missing since February 26th.

Lori Johnson

The 5’3″ teen was last seen wearing an over-sized hoodie, t-shirt, and ripped blue jeans. She has braces on her teeth and two lines cut in her left eyebrow.

Troopers say she may be with Joanna Barrientos, who is 18-years-old. She also has two lines cut in her left eyebrow and is 5’4″.

If you’ve seen these two women or know where they may be, please call the Itasca Police Department at 254-687-2020.