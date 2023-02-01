Silsbee, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas DPS has issued an Amber Alert for two missing children from Silsbee, Texas. That is just north of Beaumont.

Police are looking for 4-month-old Aiden Langford and his 1-year-old sister Aaliyah. They were last seen on January 24th in the 2100 block of Alexander Road.

Aaron Langford Tiffany Weaver

Investigators say the children may be with 29-year-old Aaron Langford and 31-year-old Tiffany Weaver.

They may be in a white 2005 Chrysler van with a Texas license plate BP9V603.

If you see them, please call 911.