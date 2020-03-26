BREAKING: First COVID-19 death reported in Central Texas

The Bell County Health District is reporting the first death from COVID-19.

No other information is being released about the woman who died.

Bell County has seen 20 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The most recent case is a 50-59 year old woman from Killeen. Here is the full list of COVID-19 cases in Bell County:

Belton 20-29, Man 3/12/2020

Bell County 70-79, Man 3/15/2020

Temple 60-69, Man 3/17/2020

Temple 60-69, Woman 3/17/2020

Bell County 30-39, Man 3/18/2020

Temple 60-69, Woman 3/18/2020

Temple 50-59, Woman 3/18/2020

Killeen 40-49, Woman 3/18/2020

Killeen 40-49, Man 3/21/2020

Temple 30-39, Woman 3/21/2020

Temple 60-69, Man 3/21/2020

Temple 20-29, Woman 3/22/2020

Temple 80-89, Woman 3/22/2020

Temple 30-39, Woman 3/22/2020

Temple 40-49, Woman 3/23/2020

Temple 50-59, Man 3/23/2020

Temple 50-59, Woman 3/23/2020

Temple 20-29, Woman 3/24/2020

Temple 30-39, Woman 3/25/2020

Killeen 50-59, Woman 3/25/2020

We will have more information on this report as it becomes available.