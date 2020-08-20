Breaking: Former advisor to Pres. Trump arrested

FAIRHOPE, AL – DECEMBER 05: Steve Bannon speaks before introducing Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore during a campaign event at Oak Hollow Farm on December 5, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama. Mr. Moore is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones in next week’s special election for the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Authorities say Pres. Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court. Here is a link to the 24-page indictment.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.

A phone at the office of Bannon’s lawyer went unanswered Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for Bannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bannon, a hardcore populist who often sparred with his West Wing colleagues, left the White House in August of 2017. That was just over a year after he joined the Trump presidential campaign.

The former head of Breitbart News was tapped as chief executive of the campaign in 2016. After candidate Trump won the presidential race, Bannon was appointed to a senior adviser role at the same time Reince Priebus was named chief of staff.