COVID-19 forces Texas A&M football game cancellation

The Texas A&M football game against Ole Miss will not take place because of COVID-19 this weekend.

According to the SEC, Ole Miss has several positive cases, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the football program.

Texas A&M Athletics released this statement:

“While we are extremely disappointed to miss the opportunity to play our last home game of the 2020 season and honor our senior class, we understood that any scenario throughout this public health crisis was a possibility. After completing eight games, our players, coaches, staff, and administration should be commended for setting the stage for a successful season and playing this great game as safely as possible. We cannot wait to get back on the field against Tennessee on December 19, and finish this season as strong as possible and continue to build our program under Coach Fisher’s leadership.” Rossd Bjork, Texas A&M Director of Athletics

Aggie Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher said, “We’ve stressed throughout 2020, and it’s a great lesson about life, control what you can control. It’s unfortunate we are unable to play Ole Miss this week. I feel for our seniors who were looking forward to being recognized and playing at Kyle Field. We will go back to work controlling what we can, and that is preparing to play Tennessee next week.”

The game was set for Saturday, Dec. 12th. There is no word yet on if/when it will be rescheduled.