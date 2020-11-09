HUD Secretary Ben Cason tests positive for COVID-19

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Fox News has confirmed Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Carson’s diagnosis comes several weeks after other members of the Trump administration, including President Trump himself, tested positive for COVID-19. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also recently tested positive.

Carson’s aide says he’s in ‘good spirits.’

Carson, 69, has served as HUD Secretary since 2017. Carson was also appointed to the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force for handling the pandemic.

Before entering politics, Carson was a worldwide renowned neurosurgeon, having performed the first successful separation of conjoined twins in 1987. The operation lasted nearly 24 hours and involved a team of 70 surgeons.

