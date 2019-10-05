Killeen Man Shot Overnight

KILLEEN,Texas, – Killeen Pd are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead.

On Friday, October 4, 2019, at approximately 11:11 p.M., officers were dispatched to 1800 block of Mulford street in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim. Upon the officers arrival they located a 36 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers’ immediately started to perform

life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 11:58 p.m. The victim’s name has been withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Homicide, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or to click here.