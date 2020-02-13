Killeen Police looking for suspect in bank robbery

Killeen, Texas- Killeen Police are investigating a bank robbery at the First National Bank.

Officers were dispatched to the First National Bank located at 4304 E. Central Texas Expressway on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., after receiving a 911 call about the bank being robbed. Upon the officers’ arrival, they were told that a black female entered the bank and walked up to the teller.

The suspect displayed a weapon, demanded money and fled the area southbound with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect is described as being a black female, approximately 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds and approximately 25-30 years old. She was last seen wearing a pink hat, blue and red shirt, blue sweatpants, and carrying a black handbag.

Killeen Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

