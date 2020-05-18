Marlin Police Chief Lawrence McCall resigns

Cheif Lawrence McCall at the Marlin Police Department has resigned from his position as Marlin’s Top Cop.

McCall was sworn in as Chief in early December after replacing Chief Nathan Sodek who committed suicide.

The city will hold a meeting Monday night to accept or deny his resignation.

The city has recently made complaints about McCall and the police department’s failure to submit monthly reports.

So far, it’s unclear what exactly caused McCall’s sudden resignation but he’d been with the department just under six months.

Before accepting the job in Marlin, he served as a constable in Dallas.