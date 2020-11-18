Pres. Trump fires Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security agency

FILE – In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a complex intimidation operation, Democratic voters in at least four battleground states including Florida and Pennsylvania have been sent emails purporting to come from the neo-fascist group Proud Boys _ but actually spoofed. Krebs, says, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, that voters should not fall for “sensational and unverified claims,” reminding them that ballot secrecy is guaranteed. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Pres. Donald J. Trump announced Tuesday night on Twitter that he had terminated Chris Krebs, the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

…votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

On Thursday, Chris Krebs called the Nov. 3rd election, “the most secure in American history,” and that “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised.”

Hours earlier, he was the subject of a Reuters story that said he had told associates he expected to be fired by Trump. Krebs has been vocal on Twitter in repeatedly reassuring Americans that the election was secure and that their votes would be counted.

Taking a shot at Trump and his supporters, the statement said, “While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too.”

The statement’s authors include the presidents of the National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State — who run elections at the state level — and the executive committee of the government-industry coordinating council that includes all the major voting equipment vendors.

The president was not impressed.

He tweeted on Friday that Democrats have complained for years about unsafe elections but “Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever.”

“Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election!” Trump tweeted.