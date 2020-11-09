Pres. Trump fires Secretary of Defense

FILE – In this July 10, 2020, file photo Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a briefing on counternarcotics operations at U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Fla. Esper plans to fly nearly halfway around the world this week to tiny Palau, which no Pentagon chief has ever visited. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Donald J. Trump has fired his Secretary of Defense Secretary, Mark Esper.

The President has replaced Esper with Christopher Miller, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

…Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

President Trump has not given a reason for the firing of Esper.

He was sworn into office in July of 2019.

At the time, President Trump said that “there’s no one more qualified to lead the department” than Esper. He called Esper “outstanding in every way.”

Esper is a former secretary of the Army who also has worked as a defense industry lobbyist.