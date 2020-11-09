Pres. Trump fires Secretary of Defense

President Donald J. Trump has fired his Secretary of Defense Secretary, Mark Esper.
The President has replaced Esper with Christopher Miller, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center.
President Trump has not given a reason for the firing of Esper.
He was sworn into office in July of 2019.
At the time, President Trump said that “there’s no one more qualified to lead the department” than Esper. He called Esper “outstanding in every way.”
Esper is a former secretary of the Army who also has worked as a defense industry lobbyist.