U.S. Attorney General William Barr resigns

President Donald J. Trump announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that his Attorney General, William Barr, had tendered his resignation.

…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

According to the tweet, Barr will leave office just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.

President Trump says Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become Acting Attorney General and Richard Donoghue will become the Deputy Attorney General.

In Barr’s resignation letter, he thanks Pres. Trump for the opportunity to serve under him. He also says the voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election will continue to be investigated.

Earlier this month, Barr announced the U.S. Department of Justice had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

At the time, many speculated that Pres. Trump would fire Barr for his statement.