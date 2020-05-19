UPDATE: City of Marlin Chief Resigns, Then Rescinds Resignation

Chief Lawrence McCall at the Marlin Police Department resigned from his position as Marlin’s Top Cop on Friday. However on Saturday, McCall rescinded his resignation.

McCall was sworn in as Chief in early December after replacing Chief Nathan Sodek who committed suicide.

He says after a shake up with city leaders, he was ready to resign but, after seeing the amount of support he had in the community he says he had a change of heart.

“I really felt the need to resend my resignation Saturday the very next day,” Chief Lawrence McCall told Fox 44.

He says he had high hopes going into his position in marlin late last year but things began to take a turn.

According to city leaders, just last week at a city council meeting, the chief failed to submit monthly reports outlining updated information concerning the department.

He says he did submit those reports saying he’s disappointed with how the matter was handled.

“What drove me to that point Friday was when my character, my integrity was questioned. That’s when I had a problem,” McCall said.

He says before Tuesday’s meeting, there was ample opportunity for leaders to request the documents they say they haven’t recieved.

“I couldve been notified Friday, Saturday, Sunday Monday Tuesday morniung before the city council meeting. I couldve printed it up. Its just a one page document with the stats on there,” said McCall.

Chief mccall has gained support throughout the community who say they’re hopeful he remains the chief at Marlin PD.

“I believe this was a hiccup. I believe that he was probbably feeling like he had no support and after seeing the tremendous response and support that came out from the citizens of Marlin on Facebook, he rescinded his resignation because he did find out he did have support throughout the town,” McCall said.

Regardless of the outcome, he says these issues will take sometime to get resolved whether he’s around for it or not.

“With time things will change if myself or whoevers in this seat are allowed to do so,” he said.