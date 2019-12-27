Victim of Christmas Day Hit And Run Dies

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Texas- A six year old victim of a Christmas Day hit and run has died , DPS says

Officers said the crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. Christmas Day on FM 46 south of Franklin near Morgan Lane.

The six-year-old entered the highway from a private drive riding on a four-wheeler.

A 2002 Ford Ranger pickup driven by Martinez was going south on FM 46 and struck the four-wheeler.

The driver did not stop, but continued south on 46.

The vehicle later became disabled and was found a few miles down the road.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Robertson County Jail at 2:00 p.m. charged with accident causing injury, failure to stop and render aid.

Her bond was set at $10,000.

She posted bail at 8:17 a.m. Thursday and was released.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events