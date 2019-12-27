Victim of Christmas Day Hit And Run Dies

FRANKLIN, Texas- A six year old victim of a Christmas Day hit and run has died , DPS says

Officers said the crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. Christmas Day on FM 46 south of Franklin near Morgan Lane.

The six-year-old entered the highway from a private drive riding on a four-wheeler.

A 2002 Ford Ranger pickup driven by Martinez was going south on FM 46 and struck the four-wheeler.

The driver did not stop, but continued south on 46.

The vehicle later became disabled and was found a few miles down the road.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Robertson County Jail at 2:00 p.m. charged with accident causing injury, failure to stop and render aid.

Her bond was set at $10,000.

She posted bail at 8:17 a.m. Thursday and was released.





