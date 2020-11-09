Waco High closing at 1 p.m. because of COVID-19 cases

Waco ISD announced Monday that Waco High School will be closing at 1 p.m. because of COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, WISD announced University High would close to in-person learning for the same reason.

Principal James Stewart says all students will learn remotely through Friday. In-person classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 16th.

Stewart says, “We started the school day with 21 teachers out following close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, waiting for test results, or for other reasons. Since then, we learned that another person, who has been on our campus, tested positive and that 11 more teachers will have to quarantine as a result. While most of our teachers who are out are able to teach remotely, after this most recent case, the total number of employees out does present a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space. For that reason, we decided to transition to fully remote instruction starting this afternoon.”

If you need technical assistance with a Chromebook or a mobile hotspot, you can reach the student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.