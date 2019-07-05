Bryan PD investigating aggravated assault

BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department is investigating after a man arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound.

Bryan Police officers responded to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital early Friday morning for a report of an aggravated assault.

A 33-year-old man walked into the emergency room with an apparent stab wound. It was determined the assault took place in the 1800 block of Wilde Oak Circle, and the suspect and victim knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The suspect fled the scene prior to our arrival and the victim was treated and released from CHI.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Source: Bryan Police Department