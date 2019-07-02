BSW Health hosting several upcoming blood drives

TEMPLE, Texas – There are several upcoming opportunities in Bell County to donate blood and make a difference in the lives of others.

Baylor Scott & White Blood Center- Temple will be hosting a mobile blood drive on Wednesday. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Health Plan campus, located at 1206 W. Campus Drive.

If you are not able to make this event, another blood drive will be held in the parking lot of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., located at 2401 S. 31st Street. Blood drives will also take place in this same parking lot, at the same time, every other Saturday.

These upcoming drives are extremely critical to replenish the blood supply for possible traumas attributed to holiday/summer travel and activities in the Temple area.

Source: Baylor Scott and White Health