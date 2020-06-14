Buffalo teen gets job offer from Mayor Brown after protest clean up

News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown is highlighting the work of a local teen, who help the Queen City heal in the wake of civil unrest.

Nearly two weeks ago protests turned violent on Bailey Avenue, but Antonio Gwynn Jr. came out at two in the morning and spent 10-hours cleaning up his neighborhood.

“Well just seeing everything was just torn up and just destructed and I didn’t like the site of it and I just decided to do something,” Brown said.

Organizations and businesses across Western New York have been thanking Antonio for his selflessness.

Medaille College offered him a scholarship and Mayor Brown offered him a job in the city’s Building Department once he officially graduates high school.

TRENDING:

Protesters announce plan to occupy Niagara Square until Deyanna Davis is released
Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting
Trump administration eases restrictions on killing bear cubs and wolf pups in their dens in Alaska
List of restaurants open for patio dining
Gov. Cuomo: WNY should enter Phase 3 of reopening Tuesday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44