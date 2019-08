SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pie, pumpkin cereal, pumpkin everything, right?

How about buffalo wings?

Yes — Buffalo Wild Wings is getting in on the pumpkin spice craze.

BWW officials say the sauce mixes ale with BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice for “a taste of the season.”

The Pumpkin Wings are available for a limited time only — so get ’em while you can!

Tis the (pumpkin) season!