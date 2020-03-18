AP Source: Detroit automakers to shut down factories

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a United Auto Workers assemblymen work on a 2018 Ford F-150 trucks being assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. The United Auto Workers union wants Detroit’s three automakers to shut down their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe from the spreading coronavirus. But union President Rory Gamble says in an email to members obtained by The Associated Press that the companies were not willing to shut factories down. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Detroit (AP) — A person briefed on the matter says Detroit’s three automakers have agreed to close all of their factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus.

Automakers are expected to release details of the closure later today. The United Auto Workers union has been pushing for factories to close because workers are fearful of coming into contact with the virus.

The person didn’t want to be identified because the closures have not been formally announced.

The decision reverses a deal worked out late Tuesday in which the automakers would cancel some shifts so they could thoroughly cleanse equipment and buildings. But workers, especially at some Fiat Chrysler factories, were still fearful and were pressuring the union to seek full closures.

Honda Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it will temporarily close its North American factories for about one week starting on Monday.