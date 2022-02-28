AT&T is supporting efforts to keep its customers connected to their loved ones during the recent events in Ukraine.

Through March 7, the company is offering its consumer and business customers unlimited long distance calling from the U.S. to Ukraine. This offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T postpaid and prepaid wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers.

The company says customers can still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and waived voice charges.

For more information, you can go here.

Source: AT&T