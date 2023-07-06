BRENHAM, Texas (FOX 44) – Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with the release of something monstrously delicious!

The company’s new Monster Cookie Dough ice cream is now in stores. This is a creamy vanilla ice cream with bits of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks. Monster Cookie Dough is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Meanwhile, Blue Bell’s Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream is still in stores. This is a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. This is also available in the half gallon and pint sizes.

For coffee fans, Blue Bell recently introduced Java Jolt Ice Cream. This flavor combines delicious Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl. The flavor is sold in the pint size, but only for a limited time.

For more information, you can visit www.bluebell.com.