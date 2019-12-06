Consumer borrowing increases with higher credit card use

Business News

by: MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows a Chase Sapphire card in New York. On Friday, Dec. 6, The Federal Reserve releases its report on consumer borrowing for October. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer borrowing rose in October by the largest amount in three months, reflecting a big rebound in the category that includes credit cards.

The Federal Reserve said Friday that borrowing increased by a seasonally adjusted $18.9 billion in October, up from a September increase of $9.6 billion.

The increased reflected a jump in use of credit cards, which rose by $7.9 billion after a small $187 million increase in September and an actual decline in August.

The category that covers auto loans and student loans increased by $11 billion, up from a gain of $9.4 billion in September.

Consumer credit is closely watched indications of households’ willingness to keep borrowing to finance consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity.

The expectation is that consumer spending will continue to be a driving force in the expansion, helping to offset weakness in such areas as business investment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events