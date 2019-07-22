FDA approves 9 generic versions of nerve pain drug Lyrica

FILE – This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency’s campus in Silver Spring, Md. The FDA has approved the first generic copies of a popular, pricey pill for nerve pain. The agency on Monday, July 22, 2019, said it approved nine generic versions of Pfizer Inc.’s Lyrica. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first generic copies of a popular, pricey pill for nerve pain.

The agency on Monday said it approved nine generic versions of Pfizer Inc.’s Lyrica. It is also used for seizures and fibromyalgia, a condition that causes chronic, widespread pain.

Lyrica, approved in 2004, is Pfizer’s second bestseller, with sales last year of $4.6 billion. The heavily advertised drug costs about $460 to $720 per month without insurance, depending on the pharmacy. Prices can vary widely.

Prices for generic versions range from about $140 to $370 per month, according to the drug price comparison site GoodRx .

Common side effects include dizziness, blurred vision and sleepiness. Serious side effects include allergic reactions and life-threatening breathing problems.