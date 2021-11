A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for the new City Ranch Boot Co. in Waco.

Located at 10267 N. River Crossing in Waco, the new store was welcomed by members of the Greater Waco and Greater Hewitt Chambers of Commerce.

Owner Jay Kelly says they offer custom-designed boots and other leather goods.

During the grand opening event Thursday afternoon, food was provided by Helberg Barbeque, The Gathering Board Co., and Sugars by Leah. There was also games and other events.