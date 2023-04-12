BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A regional hiring event looks to connect graduating high school and college seniors with hiring managers from a variety of industries.

Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, in partnership with P20 Central Texas Regional Council, will be hosting the Graduate Pathways Hiring Event. Nearly 70 employers – from industries such as healthcare, government, education, manufacturing, and technology – are scheduled to attend.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. this Thursday, April 13, at the Bell County Expo Center’s Assembly Hall – located at 301 W Loop 121 in Belton. Students are encouraged to bring a copy of their resumé and to dress professionally for possible on-site interviews with employers.

Event organizers say this comes at a time when new and educated talent is needed. There were 7,292 total job postings in Central Texas last month, according to Workforce Solutions of Central Texas Director of Industry and Education Partnerships Charley Ayres.

“Employers who invest in hiring Central Texas graduates are not just providing a job, but also an opportunity for young people to gain the skills, experience, and confidence they need to succeed in the workforce and life. By opening their doors to these eager and motivated individuals, employers can help build a stronger economy and a brighter future for the Central Texas region,” Ayres said.

No registration is required for this event. It is open to the public. The Chambers of Commerce in Belton, Killeen and Temple are also helping to support this event.