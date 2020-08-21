SpaceX valued at $46 billion

SpaceX is now valued at $46 billion.

The Elon Musk-led company recently made one of the largest single fundraising pushes by a privately held company of $1.9 billion.

This new valuation puts SpaceX third on the list of so-called “unicorns” – privately held startups valued at more than $1 billion.

However, some investors believe SpaceX is actually undervalued.

Morgan Stanley analysts wrote last month that the company could be worth as much as $200 billion if its experimental satellite-internet project works as intended.