Stocks sink at open, 15-minute-halt

FILE – This Jan. 31, 2020 file photo shows a sign for Wall Street in New York. Global stocks rallied Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Wall Street appeared set to open higher after China’s central bank provided further support to markets to manage the impact of the virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP)- Stocks sink at open, triggering 15 minute halt in trading, as investors worry virus impact could lead to recession

Stocks dropped 8% in the first minutes of trading Monday on Wall Street and triggered another temporary halt to trading as huge swaths of the economy come closer to shutting down, from airlines to restaurants.

Emergency actions taken by the Federal Reserve late Sunday to prop up the economy and get financial markets running smoothly again may have raised fears even further, some investors said.

The spreading coronavirus is causing businesses around the world to shut their doors, which is draining away revenue. That has economists slashing their expectations for upcoming months, and JPMorgan Chase says the U.S. economy may shrink at a 2% annual rate this quarter and 3% in the April-through-June quarter. To many investors, that meets the definition of a recession.

The Federal Reserve has been trying to do what it can to help the economy, and over the weekend it slashed short-term interest rates back to their record low of nearly zero.

It also said it also will buy at least $500 billion of Treasury securities and $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities to help calm the Treasury market, which is a bedrock for the world’s financial system and influences stock and bond prices around the world.

“Despite whipping out the big guns,” the Fed’s action is “falling short of being the decisive backstop for markets,” said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report. “Markets might have perceived the Fed’s response as panic, feeding into its own fears.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slid to 0.73%, a sign that investors are flocking into investments seen as safe.

The S&P 500 fell more than 8% within the first few minutes of trading, enough to trigger a 15-minute halt to trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2,250 points, or 9.7%, to 20,935, and the Nasdaq was down 6.1%.

Volatility appears to be the new normal following a dizzying week in which the Dow twice fell by more than 2,000 points and also record its biggest point gain ever – 1,985 points on Friday.

Last week’s drops also confirmed the end of the longest-ever bull market on Wall Street, which emerged from the financial crisis and ran for nearly 11 years.

Experts expect the disruptions to travel and even to daily life to last for weeks, possibly months.

Many investors expect markets to remain volatile until the number of new infections stops accelerating. They’re hopeful that big spending programs from the U.S. government can help carry the economy in the meanwhile.