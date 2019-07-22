FDA approves 9 generic versions of nerve pain drug Lyrica

Business

by: LINDA A. JOHNSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency’s campus in Silver Spring, Md. The FDA has approved the first generic copies of a popular, pricey pill for nerve pain. The agency on Monday, July 22, 2019, said it approved nine generic versions of Pfizer Inc.’s Lyrica. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first generic copies of a popular, pricey pill for nerve pain.

The agency on Monday said it approved nine generic versions of Pfizer Inc.’s Lyrica. It is also used for seizures and fibromyalgia, a condition that causes chronic, widespread pain.

Lyrica, approved in 2004, is Pfizer’s second bestseller, with sales last year of $4.6 billion. The heavily advertised drug costs about $460 to $720 per month without insurance, depending on the pharmacy. Prices can vary widely.

Prices for generic versions range from about $140 to $370 per month, according to the drug price comparison site GoodRx .

Common side effects include dizziness, blurred vision and sleepiness. Serious side effects include allergic reactions and life-threatening breathing problems.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests