Flights resume at London’s Gatwick Airport

FILE – In this file photo dated Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, a plane comes in to land at Gatwick Airport in England. According to a tweet issued Wednesday evening July 10, 2019, London’s Gatwick Airport has suspended all flights as a result of “an air traffic control systems issue” in the control tower, without giving any further details. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — London’s Gatwick Airport says flights have resumed after “an air traffic control systems issue” temporarily halted all takeoffs and landings.

The airport advised passengers in a tweet Wednesday night to “check the status of your flight with your airline before travelling to the airport, as we return to full operations.”

All flights to and from Gatwick were suspended for about 90 minutes due to an air traffic control issue. The airport did not say what the problem might have been.

Gatwick, located around 30 miles (45 kms) south of central London, is the second-busiest airport in the U.K. and is especially busy during the summer holiday season.