Waco, TX (FOX 44) — We’re less than two weeks away from Christmas and food banks are getting ready to help those in need.

Both Caritas and the Salvation Army say they’ve seen an increase in clients needing service.

Caritas in Waco says its pantry is well stocked to provide staple items on Christmas weekend.

The Salvation Army is prepared as well already seeing a trend change in demand.

“It’s very difficult because it comes and goes so quickly,” said Waco Salvation Army Major Jim Taylor.

Taylor says the demand for food orders has increased heading into the holiday season.

“In the month of November we had 217 families. 217 families in one month,” said Taylor.

This is almost double the number of 136 families served in October.

“Almost two and a half tons of food that we gave away in one month. That’s a lot of food,” said Taylor.

Many of the families are coming for the first time which means some may need help more than once.

Taylor says its harder for providers to donate food quoting higher costs.

“Their donation. The cost of the food they want to donate is higher, so theoretically, the amount that they can provide is less than what they used to provide,” said Taylor.

The Salvation Army has received grants and has hosted food drives to keep the pantry stocked.

Caritas assistant executive director, Charles Harris, says they feel well equipped to provide staple foods through Christmas, but they are in need of volunteers.

“I can’t stress enough how important the volunteers are for our organization. Without those volunteers we cannot get that food out to the to the families,” said Harris.

Their volunteer numbers are down by a quarter.

If anyone wants to donate Harris says you can drop off food at the Caritas warehouse between 8 – 11:30 A.M. and 1 – 3:30 P.M.

For the Salvation Army you can drop off items at their thrift store on West Waco Drive or send a check to the Salvation Army staff to purchase needed items for their pantry.

For anyone in need of food Christmas Weekend, the Salvation Army is doing their community Christmas meal December 24 from 11 – 1 P.M. at their community kitchen at 300 Webster Ave. Waco, TX 76706

