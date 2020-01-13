Carthage ISD beefing up security after student told ‘not to come to school’

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage ISD posted to their Facebook on Monday that they are taking extra precautions after a student was threatened on social media.

According to the district, they are “working with law enforcement and extra security measures are being taken.”

A student was threatened on social media to not come to school Monday morning. It was unclear how the student received the message and the victim was not identified.

Classes are continuing under a normal schedule.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

