CCISD student ranks high in International HOSA Conference

The chances were only three in 235,000. But, as the numbers dwindled and top competitors continued to advance, Copperas Cove High School HOSA student Alexis Grasso found herself on the world stage having defeated thousands vying for her very spot.

Grasso made CCHS history when she placed in the top three at the International HOSA Conference, where 10,000 were in attendance from the United States, Canada, American Samoa and China.

Grasso competed in the medical assisting competition having advanced from the local, regional, area and state Texas contests to represent the Lone Star state and the USA. She did not disappoint the many supporters following her competition via social media and at the conference held this year in Dallas.

Grasso said HOSA has been a huge factor in her decision to enter the health care field. She serves as the local HOSA chapter president under the advisement of CCHS teacher and registered nurse Sandra Perry.

Although CCHS students have qualified for the international competition as recently as last year, Grasso is the first to place as a top three finalist. Congratulations to you, Alexis!

Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District