Celebrating 50 Years of Apollo 11

WACO, Texas. Today marks 50 years since the historic Apollo 11 Moon landing.

As millions, watched from home, the achivement became a defining moment in American history.

Waco’s Mayborn Museum celebrated with lectures, arts and crafts, and a series of interactive games.

“This looks like the most informative and coolest event,” says Antoinette Donbroski, an attendee.

Donbroski and her family are huge space enthusiasts, they attended to learn more about the solar system.

“So we learned about solar flares and Aurora Borelais. So that was actually pretty neat,” says Donbroski.

Karly McLaughlin, a Space X employee, says the moon landing celebrations aims to motivate people.

“Part of it is that it is that it inspires excitement, it gets everybody back on the space race,” says McLaughlin.

Workers at the museum say their goal is to show people how important and fun the field of science is.

“Its not just what’s in a textbook. Its not just an experiment that you do in class. science is something that really helps us in our daily life,” says Lesa Bush, the Associate Director of Education at the Mayborn Museum.

To learn more about astronomy including the planets, spaceflights, and technology; the “Be The Astronaut” exhibit runs till September 8th.

