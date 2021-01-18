Celebrating iconic civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Communities around the country are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, commemorating the iconic civil rights leader days after his birthday.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many events taking place have been modified, including the 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade usually held in D.C. It took place virtually at 12 p.m. EST.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, like many others, are honoring Dr. King by volunteering Monday. The Presidential Inaugural Committee is hosting two events. The first is a National Day of Service, followed by an hour-long celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Biden and his wife Jill joined an assembly line Monday in the parking lot of Philabundance, an organization that distributes food to people in need, and helped fill about 150 boxes with fresh fruit and non-perishables.
Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were scheduled to take part in the National Day of Service event in Washington. Harris was set to resign her Senate seat Monday afternoon.
President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.
In Atlanta, speakers at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebration called Monday for a renewed dedication to nonviolence following a turbulent year in which a deadly pandemic, protests over systemic racism and a divisive election capped by an attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“This King holiday has not only come at a time of great peril and physical violence, it has also come during a time of violence in our speech — what we say and how we say it,” said the Rev. Bernice King, the slain civil rights leader’s daughter. “It is frankly out of control and we are causing too much harm to one another.”
Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, while supporting striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee. Had he lived, he would have turned 92 on his birthday last Friday.