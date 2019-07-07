Central Texans React on Women’s World Cup

WACO, Texas—–On Sunday, July 7th, the U.S. Women’s soccer team will face the Netherlands for the 2019 World Cup title.

Today, the team’s forward, Megan Rapinoe repeating her controversial stance rejecting the invitation to the White House if the team win.

“Not many, if any[will attend]. I haven’t spoken to everyone about it,” Rapinoe said at a press conference.

One Waco native says he will not support the team and hope they lose because of Rapinoe’s comments.

“It’s hard to root for our team. Even though it is a U-S team when she says those kind of things in that manner. Those very low class comments,” says Tom Ramsey, a former fan

Ramsey’s opinions come more than a week after Rapinoe said “I’m not going to the f—king White House,” if her team wins the World Cup. Her comment was during an interview for Eight By Eight magazine.

” I don’t think its right for her to do that on foreign soil and disintegrate what we stand for,” Ramsey adds.

Others say the team should not be penalized.

“There’s a lot of reasons to support them whether you agree or disagree with Megan Rapinoe. I tend to agree with her but you don’t have to,” says fan, Brian Watson.

The game begins at 10 A.M on July 7th and you can watch it on FOX 44.

i