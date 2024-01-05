Central Texas (FOX 44) – The winter season often intensifies the struggle some people have for basic needs and utilities, and the financial stability program at Catholic Charities of Central Texas is here to help.

To receive assistance, all you have to do is call. In the past year, the program has helped 116 families pay their utility bills.

“Just when we think, all right, it’s going to slow down a little bit, it doesn’t,” says executive director Sara Ramirez.

The number of people receiving assistance has been steadily increasing since 2019.

“And the reality is, the winter season really does intensify struggles for basic needs for families who were already grappling with financial insecurity,” she adds.

Ramirez says too many people in central Texas must choose between buying food or staying warm.

“When they’re calling and saying they’re literally having to choose hunger over a heat, that’s just heartbreaking,” says Ramirez.

Although many suffer in silence because they’re afraid — too afraid — to ask for help.

“I promise you we are going to treat you with the utmost respect,” says the director.

She says the hardest step is making the call–after that, you’ve already accomplished 95% of the situation.

“Everything is confidential, and our job is not to keep people in the life in the situation that they’re in, but it’s really to give them a hand up so that they can go on and pay it forward for the next person when they have that opportunity.”

Even though Catholic Charities of Central Texas has been serving the community for 25 years, this is the first year they have new offices in Killeen and in Waco.