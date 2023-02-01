CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – If anyone around Central Texas needs to make a run to H-E-B, here’s something to know before you get out into the cold.

H-E-B sent out a release on Tuesday saying that many of their stores across the Lone Star State have modified weather-related store hours.

The following stores closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday:

Belton

Copperas Cove

Gatesville

Harker Heights

Killeen (all stores)

Marlin

Mexia

Temple (all stores)

Waco (all stores)

Burleson

Cleburne

Corsicana

Ennis

Granbury

Hudson Oaks

Stephenville

Waxahachie

Abilene

Big Spring

Midland (all stores)

Odessa (all stores)

San Angelo (all stores)

Frisco

Plano