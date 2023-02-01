CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – If anyone around Central Texas needs to make a run to H-E-B, here’s something to know before you get out into the cold.
H-E-B sent out a release on Tuesday saying that many of their stores across the Lone Star State have modified weather-related store hours.
The following stores closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday:
Belton
Copperas Cove
Gatesville
Harker Heights
Killeen (all stores)
Marlin
Mexia
Temple (all stores)
Waco (all stores)
Burleson
Cleburne
Corsicana
Ennis
Granbury
Hudson Oaks
Stephenville
Waxahachie
Abilene
Big Spring
Midland (all stores)
Odessa (all stores)
San Angelo (all stores)
Frisco
Plano