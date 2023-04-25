KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Board of Trustees meeting today discussed the next steps in the formal process for Chapparal High School Principal, Gina Brown.

The board has placed her on the Non-Renewal List which means she will go to a hearing within 15 days. This also means she has 15 days to file a rebut for the hearing.

Brown was placed on paid administrative leave but the district has not confirmed why. However teachers who spoke at the public forum shared that Brown was in an administrative group text when she said racially charged words. Killeen resident, Derrick Hendrick claimed in the public forum that the words used were “thugville” and “thuggish.” He did not feel that Brown in any way was a racist.

12 people spoke at the forum, and they expressed their unanimous desire to reinstate Principal Gina Brown. They explained that one mistake should not define her, noting her interactive administrative style and track record at the school.

We will keep you posted on the hearing information of Gina Brown as we receive updates.