CARLSBAD, Calif. (KSWB) – California native Peter Robbins, the voice actor who brought Charlie Brown to life in the Peanuts cartoons from the 1960s, has died, his family told Nexstar’s KSWB. He was 65.

The voice actor’s family said he took his life last week.

Robbins started voicing Charlie Brown in 1963, at just 9-years-old, appearing in “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” He adored the character so much, he had a tattoo of Charlie Brown and Snoopy on his arm.

He also appeared in other TV series including “Get Smart” and “The Munsters.”

KSWB’s Phil Blauer followed Robbins’ ups and downs, from interviewing him in jail because of criminal threats he made against several people, including San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore, to speaking with him when he was in rehab battling an addiction to drugs and alcohol.

The last time KSWB interviewed Robbins was in 2019, shortly after he was released from prison, speaking about his lifelong battle with mental illness.

“I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a month like it did to me,” Robbins said during the interview. “I came out of prison and I’m a better person for it. I’m much more humble and grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience.”

Robbins’ loved ones are asking for privacy at this difficult time. They say they will hold a memorial service for him at a future date.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.