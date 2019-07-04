Check out the Fourth of July events in Central Texas!

CENTRAL TEXAS – Looking for something to do this Fourth of July? Here’s a round up of some festivities to join in on!

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. for the Fourth on the Brazos celebration at McLane Stadium in Waco. There will be live music, a corn dog eating contest, food trucks, and a fireworks show starting at 9:15. Admission is free!

The Belton Fourth of July PRCA Rodeo is also going on, with the Backyard Party at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que starting at 6:00 p.m.! There will be a fireworks show to follow.

The Belton Rodeo also starts at 7:00 p.m., and the Carnival stays open until 10:00 p.m.!

The Bush Presidential Library in College Station is open until 8:00 p.m. with free admission. They also have live music and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.