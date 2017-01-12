Child abuse case: Like seeing a ‘holocaust victim’

Investigators are calling a crime in Washington County, Utah, the worst case of child abuse they have ever seen.

A 12-year-old boy was locked up in a bathroom as if he was in prison.

“It just triggered back the memories when I was in school seeing holocaust victims and that’s what he looked like,” Lt. David Crouse said.

The boy’s father found his son locked up in Toquerville home’s restroom. His mother , Brandy K. Janes, 36, is believed responsible. She was charged on Monday with child abuse causing serious injury. Additional charges could be forthcoming.

His son was found laying on the floor with a blanket. He weighed about 30 pounds and was not strong enough to get off the ground.

A few empty cans of beans and a spoon were in the shower and the drain to the shower was covered with duct tape, according to a report. The lights were also duct taped in the off position, so the boy apparently sat in the dark. Feces was all over the bathroom.

The mother had allegedly set up a video camera to monitor the boy on her cellphone.

Investigators said the boy was pulled from school about three years ago and his other siblings continued to go to school, not telling anyone about the alleged atrocities taking place.

The father was estranged from his wife, but it’s not known how long they couple had been separated.

The boy is believed to have been locked in the bathroom anywhere from one to two years.