Child rescued after Leander ISD bus was swept away; driver arrested

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A school bus driver and a middle school student had to be rescued Tuesday morning after the driver went around a barricade and tried to go through a flooded low-water crossing.

The sole student on the bus was treated by Williamson County EMS and released to family.

The Leander Independent School District says the driver, 57-year-old Nathan Deyoung, was arrested by Leander police after he was rescued and is no longer employed by the district.

The bus was swept away at 8:28 a.m. in Brushy Creek on County Road 177, heading east from Ronald Reagan Boulevard toward County Road 175.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Deyoung remains in the Williamson County Jail on charges of failing to obey warning signs/barricades over roads and abandon/endangering a child. Bond has been set at $7,500.

The student’s mother took to social media to thank everyone who has reached out to her concerned about her son.

“I hope no one ever has to listen to their child or loved one preparing to die because of a stupid decision that should of never have happened,” the mother said in a Facebook post. “I finally understand the feeling of being numb and in shock.”

Leander ISD says Deyoung has worked for the district since August of this year.

“The Transportation Department regularly reviews protocols for driving safely on roadways and instructs bus drivers to never drive through water over the roadway,” Leander ISD said in a statement. “Transportation dispatch reminded drivers this morning to be cautious and call for assistance if encountering water over the roadway.”